COVID-19: Armenia reports 173 new cases, 404 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. 173 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 166,901, the ministry of healthcare said today.

404 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 157,314.

2 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3071.

1767 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 5750.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 766 (1 new such case).

