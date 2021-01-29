Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss implementation of agreements over Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation today with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministers discussed the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, around Nagorno Karabakh, as well as urgent issues relating to the bilateral cooperation and external political collaboration, including in the UN and the OSCE.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

