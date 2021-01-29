Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 January

Artsakh Defense Army denies reports on capture of 15 Armenian servicemen departing for Askeran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh denies the reports spread by some Armenian media outlets according to which 15 Armenian servicemen have been captured on their way from Goris to Artsakh, to their permanent military unit.

Official of the Artsakh Defense Ministry Suren Sarumyan told Armenpress that these reports have nothing to do with the reality.

“The information is fake. We will soon release a respective statement”, he said.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





