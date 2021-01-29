EU welcomes return of 5 Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan, calls for immediate release of remaining 57

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The European Union has welcomed the return of 5 Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan and called on to immediately release the remaining servicemen, Lead spokesperson for the external affairs of the EU Peter Stano said on Twitter.

“The EU welcomes release of 5 Armenian servicemen captured by Azerbaijan in November and calls for the immediate release of the 57 remaining in custody. This would contribute to building confidence between both countries which is important for lasting peace in the region”, he said.

On January 28, 5 prisoners of war have been returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan by the mediation of the Russian side and the efforts of the Armenian National Security Service. The 5 POWs were among the 62 Armenian servicemen who have been captured by Azerbaijan in Hadrut region in November 2020.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

