More bodies of fallen servicemen found during search operations, Artsakh authorities say

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The rescuers of Artsakh have found 8 more bodies of fallen servicemen during the search operations in the battle zones on January 28, the State Emergency Service told Armenpress.

“The bodies have not been identified, forensic examination will be carried out.

So far, a total of 1329 bodies have been found as a result of the search operations, 15 of which are civilians according to preliminary data.

Today the search operations continue in Martuni, Hadrut and Jrakan (Jabrayil) sections”, the statement said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan