Airplane bringing 5 Armenian POWs lands in Yerevan  

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. A while ago the airplane bringing 5 Armenian war prisoners landed at Yerevan's Erebuni airport.

ARMENPRESS reports, they are undergoing a medical examination.

Earlier today, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan had said that another 62 Armenian POWs held telephone conversations with their families.





