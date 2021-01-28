Airplane bringing 5 Armenian POWs lands in Yerevan
YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. A while ago the airplane bringing 5 Armenian war prisoners landed at Yerevan's Erebuni airport.
ARMENPRESS reports, they are undergoing a medical examination.
Earlier today, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan had said that another 62 Armenian POWs held telephone conversations with their families.
