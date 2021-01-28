Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 January

Optimal solution for the issue of POWs would be ‘’all for all’’ – Maria Zakharova

Optimal solution for the issue of POWs would be ‘’all for all’’ – Maria Zakharova

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova commented on the issue of exchange of war prisoners between Armenia and Azerbaijan, noting that work are done in that direction, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova said in a weekly briefing.

According to her, as the Russian President and Foreign Minister have said, the optimal solution for that issue would be according to the principle of ''all for all''.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration