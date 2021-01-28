Optimal solution for the issue of POWs would be ‘’all for all’’ – Maria Zakharova
18:59, 28 January, 2021
YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova commented on the issue of exchange of war prisoners between Armenia and Azerbaijan, noting that work are done in that direction, ARMENPRESS reports Zakharova said in a weekly briefing.
According to her, as the Russian President and Foreign Minister have said, the optimal solution for that issue would be according to the principle of ''all for all''.
