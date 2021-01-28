Pashinyan visits wounded troops who were MIA for more than 2 months

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited wounded troops of the 2020 Artsakh War who were missing in action for nearly 70 days and are now being treated at a Yerevan hospital after being safely retrieved on December 20.

The doctors at the National Burns Center briefed the Prime Minister on the health condition and treatment process of the servicemen.

Pashinyan talked with the soldiers, thanked them for their service and wished speedy recovery.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan