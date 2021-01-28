More bodies of war casualties found in Nagorno Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh authorities say in the past day they’ve retrieved the bodies of three servicemen from the combat zones of the 2020 Artsakh War.

“Two remains were found in the Martuni region and one in the Jrakan region,” Internal Affairs Ministry’s Emergency Situations service spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

Search operations continue in Jrakan and Hadrut, he said.

According to Tadevosyan, they’ve retrieved the bodies of 1321 servicemen and civilians since the search operations began mid-November 2020.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan