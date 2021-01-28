Armenian PM visits Yerablur Military Pantheon on Army Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited on January 28 the Yerablur Military Pantheon on the occasion of the Army Day to pay tribute to the memory of soldiers fallen for the independence of the Homeland, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM was accompanied by Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan and members of the Security Council.

Pashinyan laid flowers at the tombs of the Artsakh War heroes, Commanders Vazgen Sargsyan and Andranik Ozanyan and a wreath at the memorial dedicated to the fallen war volunteers.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan