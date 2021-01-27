French Secretary of State highlights OSCE MG's importance over situation in NK

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France continues to consider the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship important in the situation over Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports Lemoyne told the reporters in Yerevan.

''A number of points are raised in the November 9 trilateral declaration, but there are missing points and those missing points should be raised in the sidelines of the Minsk Group. During the visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in December, the sides reaffirmed readiness to continue discussions in that format. The OSCE Minsk Group remains important and works should be continued under its auspices'', Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship (Russia, France and the USA) is the only mediation format engaged in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.