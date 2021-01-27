Pashinyan chairs consultation over draft Economic response program

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation today in the government dedicated to the draft Economic response program with the preliminary action plan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The program relates to the points 9th and 10th of the roadmap published by Pashinyan on November 18, 2020. Point 9th is about the overcoming of the coronavirus pandemic and eliminating its consequences, whereas point 10th concerns restoring the economic activity environment.

Pashinyan told the consultation participants that the government in practice is adopting various decisions every week connected with the fulfillment of that roadmap. “Today as well during the Cabinet meeting we adopted another such decision. Today we must discuss the draft action plan which will enable to restore the economic activity environment and will allow us to set new economic tasks and solve them”, he said.

It was reported that the program envisages targeted, significant and visible actions aimed at boosting the economic activity. The program has been developed taking into account the current challenges and problems.

Different proposals and recommendations were made over the action plan during the meeting.

Summing up the consultation, PM Pashinyan tasked the responsible officials to amend the draft based on the proposals made and submit it for the government’s approval.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan