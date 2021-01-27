“Armenia’s territorial integrity is our red line” – Iranian FM says in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Iranian FM Javad Zarif emphasized during a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ara Aivazian in Yerevan that Iran finds Armenia to be an important neighbor. In his words, the borders of Armenia and Iran have always been borders of friendship and cooperation.

“Iran attaches big importance to the territorial integrity of all countries, and respects and follows that all nations’ religious and other rights are always protected. Our red line is the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia, on which we’ve clearly expressed ourselves,” Zarif said.

The Iranian FM expressed condolences over the human losses in the 2020 Artsakh War, and emphasized that work must be done to solve humanitarian issues. “We are a country that has seen war and we are familiar with the pain and sorrow that the people bear during war. Iran is ready to provide any kind of humanitarian assistance to solve these issues,” FM Zarif said.

He added that Iran is ready to further develop relations with Armenia in the political, cultural, economic and security sectors. “We have common concerns, including the presence of terrorists”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan