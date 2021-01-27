Armenian justice minister, Belarusian Ambassador discuss anti-corruption fight

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan received today new Ambassador of Belarus to Armenia Alexander Konyuk, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Badasyan congratulated the Ambassador on appointment, expressing confidence that his activity will contribute to the development and strengthening of the ties between the two countries.

The Belarusian Ambassador thanked the minister for the meeting and assured that during his tenure in Armenia he will do the utmost for expanding and deepening the cooperation between the Armenian and Belarusian ministries of justice.

Previously serving as Prosecutor General of Belarus, the Ambassador was interested in Armenia’s fight against corruption, in particular the action on establishing an Anti-Corruption Committee.

Minister Badasyan introduced the goals of creating such Committee and informed that it will investigate corruption crimes, as well as will conduct an operational-intelligence activity.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

An agreement was reached to strengthen the mutual collaboration.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan