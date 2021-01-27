Azeri authorities hand over 31 bodies of fallen troops to Artsakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Azeri authorities handed over the remains of 31 servicemen to Artsakh in the Varanda (Fizuli) region, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS. It said that the Azeri authorities did not reveal where the bodies were found.

A medical examination is underway to identify the bodies. According to preliminary information the deceased are reservists who were drafted during the war.

Since the 2020 Artsakh War ended, authorities say they’ve found a total of 1318 remains of casualties, of which 15 are civilians, while the others are troops.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan