Armenian MP discusses POW issue with CoE Secretary General and PACE President

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Head of Armenia’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Ruben Rubinyan has discussed the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war who are currently in Azerbaijan with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić and PACE President Rik Daems.

“Today I had meetings with CoE Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić and PACE President Rik Daems in Strasbourg. Both officials have assured that they will keep in their spotlight the issue of the fate of Armenian prisoners of war and other detained persons, as well as the anti-Armenian manifestations in Azerbaijan”, Rubinyan said on Facebook.

The MP stated that during the meeting they also talked about the visit of CoE and PACE representatives to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan