Iranian FM presents purpose of his visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan to Russia’s Lavrov

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif is paying a regional visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan to work on the opportunities existing in the trilateral statement signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020, the FM said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

“I am very happy to congratulate you, Mr. Putin, on ending the Karabakh conflict. In all cases our common concern was that the conflict was going on in our neighborhood, was escalating the situation, people were being killed. One of the goals of my regional visit is to work on the opportunities which exist in the statements signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan”, the Iranian FM said.

The Iranian FM has visited Azerbaijan on January 25. He will arrive in Armenia on January 27.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan