Authorities identify 65 more KIAs of 2020 Artsakh War

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh released the names of 65 more troops who were killed in action in the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh War, bringing the number of identified KIAs to 1997.

As of January 20, the death toll stood at 3439, of which hundreds of remains are still undergoing DNA identification.

However, search operations for the casualties of the war still continue in the combat zones.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan