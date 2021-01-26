Armenian Minister of Healthcare, UN Resident Coordinator discuss cooperation opportunities

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan received UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia Shombi Sharp and his delegation, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting participants discussed issues relating to the cooperation with the UN agencies in the field of healthcare, as well as the future activities.

“We would like to thank you for the assistance provided so far in fighting the coronavirus disease which have been used purposefully. We highly appreciate the joint activities and the new cooperation opportunities”, the Armenian minister of healthcare said.

In turn the UN Resident Coordinator touched upon the recent war and the solution of post-war problems, as well as attached importance to the works on introducing a general healthcare insurance in Armenia, given that it can ensure promotion of healthcare up to prevention, treatment, recovery, etc.

Minister Avanesyan highlighted the necessity for improving recovery treatment among soldiers and civilians, expressing hope that the issue will be solved with joint efforts.

The sides also discussed issues relating to the selection of vaccines against COVID-19.

In the end the meeting sides stated that many reforms in the healthcare field have been carried out for the fight against COVID-19, noting that the projects launched in the past should be completed.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan











