30 tons humanitarian aid arrives in Armenia from Germany

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. 30 tons of humanitarian aid arrived in Armenia by a German Defense Ministry special flight, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

‘’It was organized in close cooperation between the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Germany, the Prelacy of the German-Armenian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, and the ‘’Silva Kaputikyan’’ Union of German-Armenian Women’’, the Ministry said. The humanitarian aid mainly includes medicines, medical equipment, as well as various items necessary for the social sphere.