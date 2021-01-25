Lavrov, Borrell to discuss further stabilization of Nagorno Karabakh situation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell will pay a working visit to Moscow. In addition to various issues, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Joseph Borrell will discuss the issue of further stabilization of the situation in Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Borrell will pay a working visit to Moscow on February 4-6. Lavrov will receive him on February 5. The sides will discuss the problems and prospects of Russia-EU relations.