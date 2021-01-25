Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-01-21

YEREVAN, 25 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 518.36 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.71 drams to 629.39 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 6.88 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.26 drams to 708.60 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 161.44 drams to 30876.47 drams. Silver price down by 9.15 drams to 421.97 drams. Platinum price down by 602.86 drams to 18215.57 drams.