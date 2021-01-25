Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh hold anti-terror drills
11:00, 25 January, 2021
YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh periodically hold anti-terror exercises, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a news release.
During the most recent drills, the simulated scenario involved the manning of firing positions and shutting down highways for stopping traffic, the ministry said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version