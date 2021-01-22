Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 January

Armenian FM pays working visit to Georgia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian has arrived in Georgia on a working visit, ARMENPRESS reports MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan wrote on her Facebook page.

‘’The meeting of the Armenia and Georgian FMs took place in Tsinandali. A wide range of issues of bilateral interest were discussed during the meeting’’, Naghdalyan wrote.





