Armenian FM pays working visit to Georgia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian has arrived in Georgia on a working visit, ARMENPRESS reports MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan wrote on her Facebook page.
‘’The meeting of the Armenia and Georgian FMs took place in Tsinandali. A wide range of issues of bilateral interest were discussed during the meeting’’, Naghdalyan wrote.
