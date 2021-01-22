Gagik Jhangiryan and David Khachatryan elected members of Supreme Judicial Council

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. In a closed and secret ballot at the National Assembly, Gagik Jhangiryan and David Khachatryan have been elected members of Supreme Judicial Council, ARMENPRESS reports Chairman of the NA Counting Committee Vahagn Hovakimyan said at the extraordinary session of the parliament.

The ruling My Step faction had nominated Gagik Jhangiryan’s and Davit Khachaturyan’s candidacies for the members of the Supreme Judicial Council.