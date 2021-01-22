Chief of Staff of Artsakh President’s Office, Head of ICRC mission discuss humanitarian programs

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Artak Beglaryan, Chief of the Presidential Staff of the Artsakh Republic, received the Head of the Stepanakert Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission Bertrand Lamon, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Artak Beglaryan, considering the involvement of the ICRC mission in overcoming some of the existing humanitarian challenges as productive, was particularly interested in the ICRC's efforts to return the captives and find out the fate of the missing in action. Artak Beglaryan highlighted the important role of the organization in solving these vital problems. He stressed the imperative of comprehensive, active and practical pressure on Azerbaijan by the international community, taking into account the gross violations of international humanitarian law by that country even after the end of hostilities.

Bertrand Lamon presented the ongoing and planned work of the ICRC mission in Artsakh, emphasizing their readiness to support state institutions in resolving various humanitarian issues and developing local capacities. The parties exchanged views on various issues on the cooperation agenda, reaching concrete agreements. They mutually highlighted the coordinated efforts in solving the existing humanitarian issues.