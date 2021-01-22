Artsakh President joins PM Pashinyan for consultation with Security Council members

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan have jointly chaired an expanded-format consultation with the members of the Security Council of Armenia, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“We should hold such consultations more frequently in the future so that our actions become combined,” Pashinyan said.

He highlighted President Harutyunyan’s participation in the meeting in terms of exchange of information and planning of future actions from a tactical and strategic perspective.

Pashinyan said they will discuss current items on the agenda.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan