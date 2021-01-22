More bodies of war casualties found in Nagorno Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh authorities say they have found the remains of 1 killed serviceman and 3 civilians during search operations in the combat zones of the 2020 Artsakh War.

State Service of Emergency Situations spokesperson Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS that the civilian casualties are identified. “The body of Marina Hayrapetyan, an elderly woman, was found in the Drakhtik village of Hadrut. The bodies of Serzhik Avagyan and Yura Arushanyan were found in a park at the village of Azokh in Hadrut. They were also elderly persons. A medical examination is being carried out. The body of the serviceman was found in Jrakan (Jabrayil). The serviceman, according to preliminary reports, was a volunteer. Overall, the bodies of 1251 servicemen and civilians were found during search operations so far,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan