Armenian CDC reports 183 new COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The CDC reports 183 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Armenia, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 165,711.

2042 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

9 people died from COVID-19 complication, raising the death toll to 3030. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 744 other people (2 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing illnesses, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The total number of recoveries is 154,259 (213 in the last 24 hours).

The number of active cases as of 11:00, January 22 stood at 7678.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan