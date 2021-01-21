Armenian, Dutch FMs highlight restoration of NK peace process under OSCE Ming Group format

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian held a vide-conference with Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Stef Blok, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, emphasized readiness to take measures for further deepening cooperation in the spheres of mutual interest. FM Ayvazian thanked his Dutch counterpart for the support and solidarity with the Armenian people in the fight against COVID-19.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and the Netherlands referred to the post-war situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. Minister Ayvazian presented the efforts aimed at the elimination of the consequences resulted by the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh.

Minister Ayvazian emphasized issues of humanitarian nature as a priority for the current stage, particularly the safe return of POWs and other detainees.

The two Ministers highlighted the restoration of Nagorno Karabakh peace process under the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs' format.

Ara Ayvazian and Stef Blok also exchanged views on issues of regional security and stability.