Armenian economy minister to depart for Iran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan will depart for Iran on a business trip to discuss the development prospects of the bilateral trade-economic cooperation.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Minister of Economy will be accompanied by the head of the department of foreign relations Armen Ayvazyan and official of the ministry of foreign affairs Garik Grigoryan.

The visit will take place from January 22 to 26.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan