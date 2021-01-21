Armenian scientists submit proposals to NASA for Artemis moon mission

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. A scientific team of the Armenian Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory’s (aka Yerevan Physics Institute) Cosmology and Astrophysics Center is involved in a European astrophysical project which seeks to more precisely check the fundamental laws of physics. The results of the work affect the work of the GPS, GLONASS and Galileo systems, i.e. they have applied, commercial significance.

The head of the Cosmology center Vahagn Gurzadyan, who is a member of the board of this project, said they are now working on a new satellite.

“The accuracy of the results obtained from the new satellite would be greater,” he said, prioritizing international cooperation.

Gurzadyan said they have also presented recommendations to NASA for Artemis - the international human spaceflight program that has the goal of landing "the first woman and the next man" on the Moon, specifically at the lunar south pole region, by 2024.

Before that, NASA released an announcement for proposals calling for submission of proposals on what priority objectives astronauts ought to fulfill after landing on the moon. American and European scientific centers took part in the initiative, and Armenian scientists have also submitted recommendations, presenting the tasks which astronauts can carry out on the moon with the technology developed at the National Laboratory in Armenia. The proposal is now under discussion at NASA.

