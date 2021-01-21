Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 January

Primate of Artsakh Diocese relieved from post, appointed Pontifical Nuncio-at-large

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan has been relieved from the position of Primate of the Artsakh Diocese and has been appointed Pontifical Nuncio-at-large on January 21, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan has been serving as Primate of the Artsakh Diocese since 1989.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





