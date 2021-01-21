Primate of Artsakh Diocese relieved from post, appointed Pontifical Nuncio-at-large

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan has been relieved from the position of Primate of the Artsakh Diocese and has been appointed Pontifical Nuncio-at-large on January 21, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan has been serving as Primate of the Artsakh Diocese since 1989.

