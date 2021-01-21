Armenian, French FMs discuss post-war situation in NK conflict zone by phone

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a telephone conversation today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the post-war situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, the regional security and peace-related issues.

Introducing the implementation process of the November 9 trilateral statement on the establishment of ceasefire and the deployment of peacekeepers in Artsakh, FM Aivazian drew the attention of his French counterpart on the necessity of completely addressing the humanitarian problems which require urgent solution, in particular the return of Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.

The Armenian and French FMs also exchanged views on the ongoing steps of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, highlighted the need for direct and uninterrupted engagement of international organizations to the process.

The talk also focused on the issue of the preservation of the Armenian cultural, historical and religious heritage in the territories of Artsakh which have come under the Azerbaijani control, as well as on the role of special international structures in this process.

During the phone talk the ministers also touched upon the resumption of the peace process in the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format and the upcoming timetable of the Co-Chairs in this respect.

They also discussed a number of issues of the bilateral agenda.

