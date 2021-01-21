Coronavirus: AstraZeneca doses expected to arrive in Armenia in March, vaccination to be optional

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian health authorities will buy AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for 3% of the population by March 2021.

The first phase of vaccination will prioritize people aged over 65, health workers and those who have underlying health conditions, the Ministry of Healthcare told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry said that the vaccine is being bought through an agreement with COVAX FACILITY. “They offered it to our country, and because the price is affordable and it will be supplied faster, we agreed,” the ministry said.

Vaccination will not be mandatory. The ministry said there are many speculations over this issue, but reaffirmed that neither the coronavirus vaccine nor any other vaccines are mandatory in Armenia.

“Vaccination is optional, upon the desire of the person. The country cares for its citizens, it wants them to be protected, but I can say that this is in everyone’s interest,” the ministry added.

The COVAX FACILITY initiative continues negotiations over the acquisition of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine as well.

The second phase of vaccination in Armenia will prioritize teachers, emergency first-responders, members of the military and public servants.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan