Government appoints new Governor of Shirak

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet installed Hovhannes Harutyunyan to be the new Governor of the Shirak Province, after Tigran Petrosyan resigned from office.

Harutyunyan, a former deputy Minister of Healthcare who served briefly in 2019, told the Cabinet members at a meeting today that he would do his best for the development of the province.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wished good luck to Harutyunyan in his new capacity.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan