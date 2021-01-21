Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 January

Government appoints new Governor of Shirak

Government appoints new Governor of Shirak

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet installed Hovhannes Harutyunyan to be the new Governor of the Shirak Province, after Tigran Petrosyan resigned from office.

Harutyunyan, a former deputy Minister of Healthcare who served briefly in 2019, told the Cabinet members at a meeting today that he would do his best for the development of the province.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wished good luck to Harutyunyan in his new capacity.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration