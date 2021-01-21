COVID-19: Armenia confirms 307 new cases, 189 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. 307 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 165,528, the ministry of healthcare said today.

189 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 154,046.

5 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3021.

2199 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 7719.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 742 (1 new such case).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan