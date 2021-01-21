Search operations for bodies of fallen troops resume, says Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The search operations for the bodies of fallen servicemen and missing in action have resumed in the battle zones on January 21, official of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan told Armenpress.

“After yesterday’s pause the search operations have resumed today in the directions of Hadrut, Drakhtik and Jrakan (Jabrayil).

So far, a total of 1247 bodies of fallen servicemen and civilians have been found as a result of the search operations”, he said, adding that the parents of missing servicemen also participate in the search operations.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan