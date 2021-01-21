LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-01-21
08:38, 21 January, 2021
LONDON, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 January:
The price of aluminum down by 1.31% to $1958.00, copper price up by 0.10% to $7992.00, lead price up by 0.05% to $2005.00, nickel price up by 0.17% to $18133.00, tin price down by 0.42% to $21235.00, zinc price down by 0.39% to $2675.50, molybdenum price up by 0.80% to $22112.00, cobalt price stood at $37510.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
