Armenia reaffirms readiness to resume NK talks in OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship format

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness to resume the negotiations over Nagorno Karabakh in the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format.

“The Armenian side is ready to begin negotiations in the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format and conduct negotiations around the fundamental principles around which an agreement had been achieved in the past,” he said in parliament during a Q&A with lawmakers.

Aivazian said that the Armenian side’s priority issues are the "unblocking", the safe return of the Armenian population to their settlements, ensuring humanitarian assistance to Artsakh and the preservation of the Armenian religious and cultural heritage.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan