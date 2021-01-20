Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 January

Pashinyan sends Diaspora Commissioner to Artsakh to review support programs

Pashinyan sends Diaspora Commissioner to Artsakh to review support programs

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is sending the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan to Artsakh to meet with the country’s government officials and discuss the organization of “the Diaspora potential’s targeted assistance” in the post-war period and to plan the work for improving the current support programs.

Sinanyan’s chief of staff Sara Anjargolyan will accompany him during the visit scheduled for January 22-24, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration