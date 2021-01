YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Narine Khachaturyan has been relieved from the position of deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport of Armenia.

The respective decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and is posted on e-gov.am.

Narine Khachaturyan has been serving as deputy minister since June 11, 2019.

