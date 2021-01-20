Pashinyan holds consultation in Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a consultation in the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs today.

During the consultation Pashinyan said the public administration system needs restart, adding that they should try to conduct that restart in practice.

“It means that we should revise the project which we implement in Armenia and answer to a very simple question – how viable and relevant are the projects which we had before the war and after that, what changes they should undergo?” the PM said.

According to him, from conceptual terms the policy adopted by them in Armenia doesn’t need to be revised.

“In general, what is the change of the social policy at the conceptual level which we are implementing after 2018? We are trying to replace the policy of adaptation with a policy of overcoming”, he said.

Pashinyan added that the services provided in the field of social insurance and assistance should be maximally dignified, highly effective and in high quality.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan