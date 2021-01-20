List of 1000 top taxpayers of Armenia of 2020 published

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has published the list of 1000 major taxpayers of 2020 and the total amount of taxes paid by them to the state budget.

The list is topped by Grand Tobacco which paid 50 billion 671 million 32 thousand drams in taxes in 2020.

The second one is Gazprom Armenia with a total of 45 billion 548 million 610 thousand drams paid in taxes. The company is followed by Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine which paid 41 billion 689 million 281 thousand drams.

The next is Geopromining Gold – 23 billion 19 million 732 thousand drams, followed by International Masis Tabak – 18 billion 794 million 418 thousand drams.

The top 10 list of the taxpayer companies also include CPS Oil, Flash, Philip Morris Armenia, GTL Armenia and MTS Armenia.

Over 987 billion 637 million drams in taxes were paid by the 1000 major taxpayers in 2020.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan