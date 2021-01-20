Armenia creates national day honoring minorities
YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Parliament approved with an overwhelming 101 votes in favor at first reading a bill authored by MP Rustam Bakoyan (representing the Yazidi community) from the ruling My Step bloc on introducing the “Republic of Armenia National Minorities Day” in the calendar of public holidays.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
