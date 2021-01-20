COVID-19: Armenia reports 309 new cases in one day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. 309 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 165,221, the ministry of healthcare said today.

357 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 153,857.

9 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3016.

2028 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 7607.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 741 (7 new such cases).

