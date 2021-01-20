LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-01-21

LONDON, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 January:

The price of aluminum down by 0.73% to $1984.00, copper price down by 0.07% to $7984.00, lead price up by 0.25% to $2004.00, nickel price up by 0.58% to $18102.00, tin price up by 1.18% to $21324.00, zinc price down by 1.25% to $2686.00, molybdenum price down by 1.78% to $21936.00, cobalt price down by 1.30% to $37510.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.