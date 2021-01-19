Azeri military issues massively reduced official Artsakh War death toll

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense raised its military death toll of the 2020 Artsakh war from 2783 to 2855. It also increased its number of MIAs to 50.

However, the official Azeri death toll is greatly reduced compared to the toll counted by the Armenian side, a move widely believed to be Baku’s intentional cover-up to avoid mass public discontent.

On November 8, 2020 the Armenian authorities had announced that Azerbaijan lost 7630 soldiers in the war.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan