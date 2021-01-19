Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 January

8 more bodies of war casualties found, say Artsakh authorities

8 more bodies of war casualties found, say Artsakh authorities

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh authorities found the remains of 7 servicemen and 1 civilian during search operations.

According to Hunan Tadevosyan, a spokesperson for the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations, the bodies were found in Hadrut and Jabrayil, as well as the territory which was formerly part of the Davit Bek village of Syunik province of Armenia, but is now under Azeri control.

The civilian’s body was identified by family members.

So far the search and rescue teams have found the remains of 1246 servicemen and civilians who were killed in the war.

The search operations continue.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration