Lawmakers approve spending disclosure requirement for government officials

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Lawmakers approved 84/2 at second reading the government-authored bill requiring public officials to file spending disclosures in addition to the asset disclosures.

Government officials spending more than 2,000,000 drams at once or if the aggregate sum of the same type of spending totals 3,000,000 drams for expenses listed by law will have to disclose it in the report.

In addition, the law will from now on require officials to include in their asset declarations the assets which are de facto owned by them but are registered under someone else’s name.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan